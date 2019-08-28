Officials testing Lake Tahoe for toxic algae after dog dies

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON/KTXL) — Officials are testing Lake Tahoe to determine if toxic blue-green algae is present following a dog’s death.

Last week, someone reported their dog died shortly after playing at Kiva Beach near the south shore of Lake Tahoe.

The death was reported to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board.

A board representative tells KTXL staff members investigated the beach and didn’t see any visible signs of algae.

They collected samples for testing and are expecting results this week.

There are currently no signs posted about algae in the parking lot or on the beach.

A lack of visitors at the dog beach is a sign that many might be staying away until the test results are in.

