Olympic champion Simone Biles speaks out for victims after brother charged in triple murder

(KRON) – The U.S. gymnast, Simone Biles, breaks her silence following the news of her brother. Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested and charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that left three people dead.

In a statement Monday night on Twitter, Biles explains how her, “heart aches for everyone involved.”

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24-years-old, has been charged with multiple counts of murder in Cleveland, Ohio.

The arraignment is scheduled for September 13.

Police say the shooting took place New Years Eve at a party in an apartment, operating as an Airbnb.

Witnesses say an uninvited group went into the apartment and that’s when gunshots were fired.

The Olympic champion is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Last month she won her sixth national title at the United States Gymnastics Championships.

