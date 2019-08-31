‘On edge’: Palo Alto students react to shooting threat

PALO ALTO (KRON) — As they waited for the bus Friday afternoon, several Gunn High School students said the threat against their school may well have been just a threat, but they felt hurt nonetheless.

“Even if they don’t believe that it’s actually going to happen, everybody today was on edge,” one student said. “I think it was hard on all of us.”

Palo Alto police said a 14-year-old Gunn High School student was taken into custody Thursday evening for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the school in a post on the department’s Instagram page, according to Sgt. Craig Lee.

“We immediately began our investigation working collaboratively with the Palo Alto Unified School District,” a student said. “Within two, three hours we were able to not only identify the student but also make contact at the student’s home. Then ultimately take the student in custody for mental health evaluation.”

Police searched the student’s home and found no weapons.

They believe the student had no real intent to carry out the threat, which added some realism to a previously planned “run, hide and defend” lock down drill at school today.

“We had an evacuation drill and a code red drill as well,” a student said. “Just practicing. In all honesty today was a perfect day to learn how to protect ourselves in classrooms.”