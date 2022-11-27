SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A one-alarm fire broke out at a YMCA in the Japantown neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is located inside of the Buchanan YMCA near Geary Boulevard, and no injuries have been reported. SFFD is asking people to avoid the area to allow fire crews easy access to the site.

As of 1:12 p.m., SFFD stated that the fire had been contained and is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.