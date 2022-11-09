One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say the robberies happened over the course of about a year at the same business on the 3000 block of East 9th Street. This block is home to a FoodMaxx store and a Skechers Warehouse outlet. The first incident reported was on June 28, 2021 around 3 p.m. A victim told officers that a person walked into the business and proceeded to take several items. When the person fled the store, they also reportedly brandished a firearm.

The second robbery happened on April 26, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m. A person entered the business and took several items. This time when they fled, they threatened to shoot everyone in the store. A third incident happened on Oct. 7 around 11 a.m. Once again the suspect reportedly entered the business, stole several items and then ran from the scene on foot.

OPD says the individual has now been arrested and provided a confession to interviewers while in custody.