HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges.

On Sunday morning around 4:25 a.m., HPD received a 911 call reporting an altercation inside of a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a 49-year-old man and 22-year old man with stab wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.