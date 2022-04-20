SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department’s Southern Station for an auto burglary, police said Tuesday. The suspect was charged with burglary, grand theft, vehicle tampering and vandalism.

On Friday, April 15, officers responded to a report of an auto burglary near 2nd Street and Harrison Street. Officers saw video of the incident and attained a vehicle description and the suspect vehicle’s license plate number.

Officers recognized the vehicle from a previous incident earlier in the day and went back to where they last saw the car. They found the car parked, and while police were on scene, the vehicle’s owner came outside and was identified as one of the burglary suspects.

A second suspect in the case remains on the loose, police said.