One bedroom apartment in San Francisco will cost you $3,720, new report shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s no surprise that San Francisco is an expensive place to live, but according to a new report from Zumper, the city’s cost of living is on the rise.

San Francisco’s rent costs hit another high Monday — averaging $3,720 for a one bedroom apartment, up $20 from last month, according to the report.

If that monthly rent cost isn’t high enough, a two bedroom apartment averages $4,800, up nearly 2 percent from last month.

New Yorkers are in luck, however. Rents in the Big Apple dropped just more than 1 percent, down from a three year high.

A one bedroom apartment in New York City will still cost you $2,940 per month.

Back in the Bay Area, San Jose jumped up on the list of the most expensive rental markets in the U.S., moving into the no. 3 spot at $2,500 on average for a one bedroom rental.

If you’re looking to leave the Bay Area in hopes of cheaper rent, Bakersfield might be an option with an average one bedroom rental costing a mere $740 per month.

Moving a little closer to home, Sacramento’s average rent cost for a one bedroom is $1,260, increasing just more than 4 percent from last month.

On the other side of the bay, Oakland’s rent costs are falling, according to the report. A one-bedroom there will cost you $2,200 per month, down just under 2 percent from last month.

For the full report, click here.

