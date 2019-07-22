1-day-old baby left on doorstep in Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — A newborn baby was left on a doorstep at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida Saturday.

Police found the one-day-old wrapped in a t-shirt.

They say he appears to be in good health and was taken to a children’s hospital.

Althea Brown is perplexed that someone would leave a newborn on her doorstep.

“I don’t know who it is. I don’t know who did what, so Idon’t know what’s in their head.”

Orlando police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information on the case is asked to call them.

Police remind the public an unwanted newborn baby should be taken to a hospital or a fire station, until the baby is seven-days-old, and the parent will not be charged.