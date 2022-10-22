SONOMA CO., Calif. (KRON) – A boating accident has led to the death of one person after a boat capsized in rough seas Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a call was made to dispatch of a report of a small inflatable boat that had capsized off- shore around the area of Salt Point State Park. The caller reported seeing three people in the water struggling to swim back to shore after their boat capsized, police said.

Shortly before first responders arrived, the caller reported that two of the three people made it to shore, and the other person was still in the water face down and not moving. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter located the individual in the water who was trapped underneath a large rock, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The victim was successfully recused from the water and flown to a nearby bluff where lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Kreydich Mikhaylovich, police said.