BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a single-vehicle collision in north Brentwood, according to a press release from Brentwood Police Department.

Around 7:21 a.m., officers with BPD were called to the scene of a overturned vehicle near Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. After officers arrived, they found the driver alone in the vehicle. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

The driver of the vehicle was a 37-year-old man from Oakley, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time BPD does not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but pending toxicology results should provide more information. Unsafe speed is also being considered as a factor in this crash.

The name of the driver will not be released until next of kin can be notified. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact BPD at 925-809-7911. You can choose to remain anonymous.