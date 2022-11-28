SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just north of Metcalf Road. CHP says the driver was cruising at a high speed when he failed to navigate a turn in the road. The Tesla collided with a tree, but continued southbound, overturning several times before hitting a second tree.

The Tesla finally landed on its wheels facing west, according to CHP. The Tesla sustained major rollover damage. According to the CHP incident report, the driver, a 22-year-old man, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. CHP says the passenger, a 24-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt, and he climbed out of the car after the crash before being taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol/drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP. The collision is still being investigated, and CHP is asking for witnesses or anyone who has information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP office at 408-961-0900.