CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP.

Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said.

Emergency crews and CHP arrived on scene, and the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead, according to CHP. The crash is currently under investigation.