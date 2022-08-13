SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died and another person faced moderate injuries after hit-and-run collisions early Saturday morning, according to San Pablo Police Department.

Just after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning officers were called to the 2400 block of Church Lane due to a report of a hit and run collision that involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. After officers arrived on scene, they located a 57-year-old man in the roadway suffering from “severe injuries,” according to SPPD. The vehicle involved reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers attempted to provide life-saving measures, but the victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a resident of the unincorporated area of San Pablo, but his identity won’t be released until his family has been notified.

Moments later officers were informed of a second collision that involved a blue 2014 Honda Civic driving in the wrong traffic lanes on northbound San Pablo Avenue near Robery H. Miller. The Honda collided with a Cadillac sedan head on in the southbound traffic lanes–this collision disabled both vehicles. Officers investigating the collisions determined that the Honda was involved in the hit-and-run on Church Lane.

The driver in the Cadillac experienced moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Honda was later identified as Anthony Greenwood, 23, Fairfield. Greenwood received a medical examination at the scene of the incident and was arrested. Police have not ruled out alcohol or drug use as a contributing factor in the crash.

Greenwood will be booked into the Contra Costa County Jail for charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. At this time police have no other suspects in this case.

Portions of Church Lane and San Pablo Avenue between Robert H. Miller and Lancaster Drive may remain closed as investigators examine the crime scenes. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Police anticipate the roadways should be cleared by the early afternoon.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to contact San Pablo Police Investigations Unit at 510-215-3150.