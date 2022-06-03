(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

The female driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said. Her name has not been released.

The Ford was going north on Franz Valley Road before veering off the road for a reason that has not been determined, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP’s Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 588-1400.

