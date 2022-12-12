OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road.

The man was driving a gray Honda Civic sedan that went off the road and hit a tree on the right shoulder, CHP Officer Karina Oseguera said. The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene. He has not been identified, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 1-800-835-5247.

