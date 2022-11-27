SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records.

An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The road re-opened at about 5:30 a.m. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

