FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.

Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Not long after, another person called to report shots being fired outside of his residence.

KRON On is streaming now

Officers responding to the call found a man with a gunshot wound in the yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The FPD Investigations Division is working on this case. No further details will be shared as the investigation is ongoing.