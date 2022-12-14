SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood, police said.

Emergency medical crews arrived and began life-saving measures on the man. He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The victim was identified as William Woodard, 36, of Santa Rosa. The homicide is currently under investigation.