OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot.

Officers arriving to the scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The identity of the victim is being withheld until their family can be notified.

OPD’s Homicide Section is investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the OPD tip line at 510-238-7950.