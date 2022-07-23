(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Police say this is fatal collision number 38 in San Jose this year, and there have been 40 traffic deaths in the city so far. The identity of the victim will be shared by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office after next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information on this collision you are encouraged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.