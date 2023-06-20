(KRON) — A man died after a hit-and-run crash between a pedestrian and vehicle in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash happened near Capital and Alum Rock avenues in East San Jose. Units are currently on the scene where a man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead after the crash.

Drivers in the area are told to expect delays, and SJPD anticipates commuter routes will be impacted by the ongoing investigation. Both southbound lanes of Capital Avenue are closed between Alum Rock and Florence avenues.