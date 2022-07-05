(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue after the city’s fireworks show had ended at nearby Healdsburg High School. Officers found the victim lying on a sidewalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Jason Olvera at (707) 431-3377.

