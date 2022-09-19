VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Vallejo on Monday, according to a statement from Vallejo Police Department.

At 11:47 a.m. on Monday, VPD officers were called to the 2600 block of Solano Avenue due to a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old Vallejo man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene. The victim died after being transported to a local hospital.

The VPD’s Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation. The motive and precise circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter 707-651-7146 or Officer Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533.

