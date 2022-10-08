OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

Just before 10 p.n. on Friday night, OPD officers were called to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate gunshots in the area. When arriving on the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

KRON On is streaming now

Emergency medical personnel arrived and took both victims to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim is currently in stable condition. The name of the victim who died is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

OPD’s homicide division responded to the scene to begin a follow-up investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.