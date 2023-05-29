(KRON) — One person was shot near a hotel in Mission Bay early Sunday morning, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 100 block of Channel Street, where Luma Hotel is located. Officers arrived to find one man with gunshot wounds, and they provided aid while calling emergency medical services to the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone who has more information about the shooting is asked to reach out to SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.