OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene and treated the victim before taking him to a nearby hospital. The medical condition of the victim is not known by police at this time.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.