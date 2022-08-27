UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, UCPD officers were called to Whipple Road and Medallion Drive due to reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived they determined that a shooting took place in the parking lot in front of Quick Stop.

Officers learned that a 28-year-old man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital before officers arrived on scene. The victim reportedly experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Smith at AndrewS@unioncity.org or 510-675-5268. To remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org