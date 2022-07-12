(BCN) — One person was hospitalized after being hit with a gun during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco’s Portola District early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The robbery was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 900 block of Woolsey Street.

Three male suspects entered the home and one hit a resident with his gun. The trio took jewelry and cash before fleeing, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The victim struck by the gun was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. The suspects remain at large and San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.