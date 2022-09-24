SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.

The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. The suspect is described as a homeless man, and police believe that he fled the area.

Police later said that medics at the scene determined the injury is most likely from a pellet gun, but clarified that it would still be considered felony assault.