SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Bayview on Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Orsi Circle, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing. They found and detained the suspect, Than Zin, 28, at the scene.

KRON On is streaming now

Zin has been booked into jail for murder, according to SFPD. The initial investigation by police shows that the suspect is related to the victim, who was a 51-year-old woman from San Francisco.