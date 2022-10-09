SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.

At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was riding on a bicycle when he was struck by two vehicles.

One of the vehicles fled the scene and was not identified. The second driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. According to police, this is the 54th victim of fatal traffic accidents in San Jose since the start of 2022.