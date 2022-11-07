SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 12:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue due to a report of a shooting in the area. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid to the man and called emergency medical personnel to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to reach out to the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to begin a message with SFPD.