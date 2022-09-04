SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, SJPD officers heard several gunshots near South First Street and San Salvador Street. According to police, a white sedan was seen fleeing the area.

A few moments later California Highway Patrol notified police of a collision at I- 280 and Bird Avenue. The vehicle involved in the collision was reportedly the same as the one seen near the scene of the shooting. A man with a gunshot wound was found inside of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

At this time police do not have a suspect or motive. SJPD is investigating the crime.