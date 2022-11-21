OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A late-morning stabbing sent an Oakland resident to the hospital on Monday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say the attack occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a single stab wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene pointed officers towards an Oakland resident who they believe to be responsible for the stabbing. Police say that after a short pursuit on foot they were able to take the suspect into custody.

This investigation is going and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 510-238-3326.