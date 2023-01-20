SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Representative Adam Schiff (CA-D) spoke exclusively with KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis this week. Schiff, an outspoken Southern California Democrat representative, is the Chair of the House Intelligence Community and led the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

The Stanford grad, who also attended Monte Vista High School in Danville, spoke about the new congress, which Republicans now hold the majority in. Schiff also addressed speculation that he might launch a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by long-time Bay Area Sen. Dianne Feinstein.