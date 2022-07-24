HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department.

KRON On is streaming now

Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.

Emergency medical personnel treated the pedestrian who was unresponsive. The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, was declared dead on the scene. The police may confirm the identity after notifying the next of kin.

At this time police do not believe that alcohol was involved in the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sergeant Tasha DeCosta at 510-293-7169.