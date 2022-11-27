SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., law enforcement received reports of an armed robbery. A deputy and K9 from the sheriff’s office, along with officers at the Fairfield Police Department responded to the area of Central Way and Pittman Road, near the 7-Eleven convenience store and a Del Taco location.

The sheriff’s office said that when the deputy arrived on the scene he “deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect then fired a gun, and the deputy returned fire. The suspect died from injuries related to the shooting. The District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Task Force is on the scene.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force has opened an officer-involved shooting investigation into this incident, as is standard protocol.