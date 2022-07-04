VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person was shot and another was hit by a car at a sideshow in Vallejo Sunday night, according to a statement from Vallejo Police Department (VPD).

Starting around 9 p.m. approximately 200 cars were at the site of a sideshow starting at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Wiliams before traveling to other areas in the city, according to VPD. American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) air and ground units disbanded the group around midnight.

Just before 10 p.m. gunshots were reported at the location of the sideshow. Shortly after a person went to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The gunshot victim received surgery and is expected to recover.

Also just before 10:00 p.m. another person arrived at a local hospital after he was reportedly hit by an unidentified car during the sideshow. This subject is in critical condition with multiple injuries. The VPD traffic division was informed of this and began an investigation.