(KRON) — One person was shot Tuesday in what police are describing as a road rage incident in Antioch. The Antioch Police Department received a call shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday advising that someone was shot on Lone Tree Way at the intersection of State Route 4. Officers responded and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Antioch PD.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officers determined the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between two unrelated vehicles. One of the occupants of a vehicle involved in that incident shot at another vehicle and inadvertently injured the unrelated occupant of a nearby vehicle.

An investigation into the incident remains active, police said.