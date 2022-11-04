SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security breach at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The breach was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security.

The incident took place at Terminal B in Exit Lane 5. According to airport authorities, the security breach caused a short disruption with passengers going through security checkpoints. Planes were still able to land and depart during the course of the incident.

The passenger was allowed to continue on their journey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.