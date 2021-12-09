Online shopping scams flourish on social media during pandemic: BBB study

As people turned towards online shopping during the COVID-19 — online purchase scams have skyrocketed and social media ads play a key role in the increasing problem .

Online shopping fraud has been growing for several years, but according to Better Business Bureau (BBB) research, it dramatically increased during the pandemic as more people turned to online shopping.

A BBB survey found 29% of people shopped online before COVID-19, and increased to 37% by the end of 2020.

According to BBB Scam Tracker, reports online shopping scams nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020.

As a result, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust named online shopping scams as the riskiest scam of 2020, publishing special reports on this growing fraud in 2020 and 2021.

Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about online purchases more than doubled in 2020 and continue to increase in 2021.

BBB High Risk Warning: Puppy Scams on the Rise

The BBB says the demand for “quarantine puppies” and other pets increased dramatically throughout the pandemic.

Online pet scams — in which an online search ends with a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to adopt a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist — are increasingly persuasive during the holiday season.

Online shopping scam reports to BBB’s Scam Tracker have skyrocketed during the pandemic — pet scams making up 35% of those reports in 2021.

The BBB says while pet scam-related reports are slightly down from 2020, they are expecting to be double this year to those in 2019, and more than four times as many as 2017.

Recommendations from BBB for buying pets online:

See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.

Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.

Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.

BBB urges more law enforcement action against pet scammers.

The media and public should help to educate those looking for pets online by sharing BBB’s tips and study.

Facebook and Instagram Ads

A large number of online shopping complaints registered at BBB and reports to BBB Scam Tracker can be traced back to Facebook and Instagram.

According to the BBB, most online fraud reports examined involve a response to online ads on both social networks.

There have been reports of victims placing orders and receiving nothing or receiving items that were counterfeit or something less from what the ads promised.

“Scammers often take product photos or a landing page from legitimate businesses, post them on Facebook and Instagram and take online orders at websites they create,” said BBB in a Dec. 2 blog post.

“This leads to complaints against legitimate businesses, as victims often do not realize they have lost their money to a scammer rather than the business the scammer was portraying.”

BBB found it was common that people who were not actively looking for a product, but lost money in the transaction, began with Facebook or Instagram 70% of the time.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam: