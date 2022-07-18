OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police said they are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed Sunday during a robbery.

It was just one of three homicides over the last four days. There have been 64 homicides in Oakland so far this year.

While Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that is still too many, there is some good news. That number is down from this time last year, when there had been 72 homicides.

Armstrong said the first homicide happened Friday night near Harrison Street and 14th Street just west of Lake Merritt. The second happened Sunday just after 11 a.m. on 13th Avenue, resulting in the death of Oakland native Kon Fung, 52.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Upon arrival our officers made contact with Mr. Fung who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Mr. Fung succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Chief Armstrong.

According to police, the two suspects approached Fung, attempting to rob him. The confrontation led to an argument that then led to gunfire.

“That’s a man who was just out doing his job, working and unfortunately two individuals came and attempted to rob him and obviously choose to use a firearm and unfortunately took his life,” said Chief Armstrong.

Police do not believe this was a hate crime. They are still looking for the two suspects involved in this crime.

Chief Armstrong said the area near San Antonio Park Field known as “Beat 19” has been the most violent police area in Oakland.

“Members of our command staff have been working with members of our community and council member to try and address violence in this particular area,” said Chief Armstrong.

The third homicide happened early Monday morning on the 106th block of Pippin Street. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died from their injuries.

Police believe only a small number of people are driving the crime in Oakland.

“Whatever we do is really focused on the individuals that are driving these crimes so we can hopefully apprehend the people that drive this violence. There are small crews in the City of Oakland that are robbing people, that are carjacking people, that are driving the violence,” said Chief Armstrong.

Police are asking for the communities help in solving these crimes. They ask anyone with any amount of information to come forward and can remain anonymous if you have a tip.