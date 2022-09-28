OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

OPD says that the shooting took place in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street which is near Bay Area Technology School. Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they pursue the investigation.

In a post on its Instagram page, Bay Area Technology School instructed parents to pick up students at the bottom of Fontaine Street and to “walk all the way down to the bottom of Fontaine Street where the church is located on the other side of the street.”

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

