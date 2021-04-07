Opening Day: Giants tickets up to nearly $2,000 vs. Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Play ball!

The San Francisco Giants are welcoming fans back to Oracle Park. And with Opening Day just a few days away, ticket prices are already skyrocketing.

For Friday’s home opener against the Colorado Rockies, ticket prices start at $75 and go all the way up to nearly $2,000 on StubHub.

The Giants’ website also has tickets available for sale, with the additional options of season tickets, vouchers, group tickets and suites.

Tickets for the more anticipated matchups, for example versus California teams like the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, start at a higher price.

When the Giants host the Padres in May, tickets on StubHub start at $684 and go up to nearly $1,000 bucks a pop.

Similarly, when the Dodgers head to the Bay and face the Giants, tickets start at a whopping $400 and also go up to nearly $1,000 a piece.

The Giants are requiring negative COVID-19 test results or proof of full vaccination for all visitors 12 years old and above.