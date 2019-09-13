Opponents of vaccine laws demonstrate outside Capitol for ninth day

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Opponents of California’s new vaccine laws are now taking steps to get them overturned.

For the ninth day in a row, protesters spent Thursday demonstrating outside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

This week, leaders of the group filed a referendum to try to get voters to decide whether to overturn the vaccine bills Newsom already signed.

The laws allow the department of health to investigate doctors and schools with higher vaccine exemption rates.

Supporters of the referendum will need more than 600,000 signatures for the 2020 ballot initiative.

The proponents who filed it were not available for comment Friday, neither was Gov. Newsom.

California Highway Patrol officers tell KRON4 a major vaccine law protests is planned for Friday.

The capitol is bracing itself for 300 demonstrators to take over the building for the last day of California’s legislative session.

