Orange County Board of Supervisors officially declare ‘8/24’ as ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s official — Aug. 24 has been declared “Kobe Bryant Day” in Orange County, according to TMZ Sports.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to honor the NBA legend who was killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

“During his career, Kobe Bryant’s numbers on his jerseys were 8 and 24, therefore a fitting day to celebrate his legacy would be August 24,” the resolution said in a document posted by TMZ Sports.

Both his #8 and #24 jerseys were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, making him the only player in franchise history to have two numbers retired.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

The 5-time NBA championship and 18-time All-Star was known for more than just his talent on the court. He was a proud husband and father — a proud “girl dad”.

“The Orange County Board of Supervisors recognizes August 24th as Kobe Bryant Day and encourage members of our community to continue Kobe Bryant’s legacy by engaging in community building helping you people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Brant’s words: ‘The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do,'” the statement obtained by TMZ read.

