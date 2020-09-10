Orange skies couple with PG&E power outages in Napa, Sonoma counties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Those moody orange skies prevented Pacific Gas & Electric from taking to the air until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to inspect power lines. But that didn’t stop inspectors on the ground from picking up the slack.

And by lunchtime, nearly half the customers impacted the shutoff in Sonoma County were back online.

“The goal is to make the event smaller and shorter so impacting 1/3 fewer customers than last year,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contrares said.

The quick turnaround was welcome news for many small businesses.

“Every time they do this, I lost a lot of business — I mean a lot,” Cindy Tran said.

Tran says even with a generator, she lost half her salon businesses Tuesday.

At Urban Pizza next door, a generator allowed them to keep all their products cool during the outage — but they fear this is just the beginning.

“It’s very hard on the heels of COVID-19 for small business owners and people living in the area,” Tran said.

Some areas were slower than others to come back online. Still this time around many homeowners were more prepared.

“I am just happy we had that generator and our neighbors got one because last year we lost so much food and we are on wells so we had no water,” Tran said.

But for many, the outage took a backseat to these orange skies.

“It feels a little apocalyptic.”

“It looks like the end of the world doesn’t it though, but this too shall pass I hope.”

PG&E called this public safety power shutoff for various reasons among them the forecast of excessive winds. They say they did clock wind gusts of 65 miles per hour in parts of Sonoma County.

