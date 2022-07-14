LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KTXL) — Oregon Ducks tight end and former Christian Brothers High School football player Spencer Webb died Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office for Lane County, Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a 22-year-old male, later confirmed to be Webb, fell and hit his head.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him. Search and Rescue personnel with the sheriff’s office brought him the man back to the roadway 100 yards up a steep trail.

Current Christian Brothers Head Football Coach Larry Morla put out a statement praising Webb as a role model.

“Spencer was an amazing kid. Anyone close to him knows he didn’t have the perfect upbringing when he was young'” said Morla. “But he battled his obstacles and worked hard to preserver. He smiled every day at practice and brought positive energy. He used football as a platform to get him to where he was in his career. He was a role model and inspiration to the youth. He came back to Christian Brothers to visit whenever he was in town. He was loved by the whole CB community. Will be dearly missed. —Larry Morla, Head Football Coach at Christian Brothers High School”

The University of Oregon Football team released a statement offering condolences to those who knew Webb.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb,” the team said. “Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

University of Oregon Head Football Coach Dan Lanning posted a message online mourning Webb.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” Lanning said.

San Fransico 49er defensive tackle and former Ducks defensive lineman Arik Armstead also tweeted his respects.

“Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18 . Great young man with a promising future gone too soon .” Armstead posted along with a video of the two.