OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An orphaned bear cub was found in South Lake Tahoe with a severe skin infection, and experts say he won’t be able to return to the wild, according to officials with the Oakland Zoo.

The cub was brought to the Oakland Zoo last Friday by biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). According to officials at the zoo, the cub has multiple health issues, but the most noticeable is a severe skin infection. The infection has caused hair loss, pneumonia, a viral infection, internal parasites and a deep infection in a bone in his front, left foot. The infection in his foot is causing him to have difficulty walking, the zoo official said.

The cub has been named “Nixon” by the citizens who spotted him as he wandered into a shop called Nixon in South Lake Tahoe. A group called Bear League based in Lake Tahoe posted an update about the bear to the group’s Facebook page. Afterwards CDFW did a medical assessment on the bear and contacted Oakland Zoo to request further care at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.

Nixon the bear cub receives vet care (Photos courtesy of Oakland Zoo)

It’s touch and go right now. This cub is a tough little guy; despite his physical state, he’s eating well and is in good spirits. We are putting our best efforts into practicing next-level medicine on him, and hope we can save his life. Dr. Alex Herman, Head of Veterinary Services at Oakland Zoo

Nixon is currently being treated at the vet hospital, and his prognosis is “extremely guarded, but hopeful,” according to zoo officials. He is being treated with antibiotics, antifungals and special baths for his infected skin. Because he is missing so much fur, the hospital is providing him with heat lamps.

The CFDW says that it will work together with the zoo to determine the “best course of action for the cub,” said wildlife veterinarian Dr. Brandon Munk.

The cuddly-lookin’ little fellow is dining on a special diet the zoo calls “bear chow” that has woody plants and produce soaked in formula. This special mixture is a nutrient-based kibble which can help bears grow to a healthy weight. The Oakland Zoo’s veterinary team will continue to monitor Nixon daily.

According to zoo officials, Nixon will not be released back into the wild if he recovers. Because he was orphaned at such a young age, he was unable to learn how to survive in the wild from his mother.